Overview of Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD

Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Neder Kalil works at University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.