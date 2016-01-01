See All Nephrologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD

Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Neder Kalil works at University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neder Kalil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-2454
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Transplant Center At Baltimore (kidneypancreas Transplant)
    16 S Eutaw St Fl 1, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-1988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245212554
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neder Kalil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neder Kalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neder Kalil works at University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Neder Kalil’s profile.

    Dr. Neder Kalil has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neder Kalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Neder Kalil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neder Kalil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neder Kalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neder Kalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

