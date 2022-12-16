Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD
Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lachica's Office Locations
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lachica is amazing!! Great communication skills, office staff, and results. I had surgery in August 2022, and I will HAPPILY refer Dr. Lachica to anyone looking to have plastic surgery in Memphis. You will be pleased by his work and service!
About Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1366409104
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lachica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lachica accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lachica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachica.
