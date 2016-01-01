See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD

Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital

Dr. Leon-Ferre works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leon-Ferre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leon-Ferre?

    Photo: Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leon-Ferre to family and friends

    Dr. Leon-Ferre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leon-Ferre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD.

    About Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427361377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon-Ferre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leon-Ferre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leon-Ferre works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Leon-Ferre’s profile.

    Dr. Leon-Ferre has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon-Ferre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leon-Ferre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon-Ferre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon-Ferre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon-Ferre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.