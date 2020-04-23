Overview of Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD

Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Mayor del Rosario and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Millennium Physician Group in Venice, FL with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.