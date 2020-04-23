Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD
Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Mayor del Rosario and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group LLC1287 US HIGHWAY 41 BYP S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 202-0500
True Care MD926 E McDowell Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (623) 777-4567Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
True Care MD14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 201, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 777-4567
True Care MD13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 777-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PacificSource
- Pipefitters
- Providence Health Plans
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez is very patient and thorough. He truly listens to your concerns and offers thoughtful solutions.
About Dr. Roberto Lopez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1124306436
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp-SUNY Brooklyn
- Coll Mayor del Rosario
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.