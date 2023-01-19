Dr. Roberto Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Lugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Lugo, MD
Dr. Roberto Lugo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Lugo's Office Locations
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center7710 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-5300
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 283-5500
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center2220 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 302, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 283-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lugo’s MA for a follow up regarding my hip replacement. My surgery was May 2021 and I couldn’t be happier with the results. Dr Lugo is amazing, a very special doctor. His MA was excellent. Very attentive.
About Dr. Roberto Lugo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugo speaks Italian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.