Dr. Roberto Mancuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Mancuso, MD
Dr. Roberto Mancuso, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Mancuso's Office Locations
Tribeca16 Park PL, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 457-0878Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Mancuso twice and he was so efficient, absolutely right about everything, kind, thorough and just an amazing doctor. He did some injections into my neck and was super fast and really pretty painless. I don’t usually have issues with needles but can tell when someone might be problematic for others, and I would recommend him to those who need such injections but are scared. I’m so happy to have found him and I’m never going to go to another physiatrist! Cannot rave more about this man!
About Dr. Roberto Mancuso, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1003109208
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancuso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancuso has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mancuso speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.