Overview of Dr. Roberto Karim, MD

Dr. Roberto Karim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Karim works at Southern Texas Nephrology in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.