Dr. Roberto Karim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Karim, MD
Dr. Roberto Karim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Karim works at
Dr. Karim's Office Locations
Southern Texas Nephrology350 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8945
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Roberto Karim, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1891794616
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Dr. Karim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.
