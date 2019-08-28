Overview of Dr. Roberto Marchitelli, MD

Dr. Roberto Marchitelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Marchitelli works at Bellmore Pediatrics in Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.