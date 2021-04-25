Overview of Dr. Roberto Miki, MD

Dr. Roberto Miki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Miki works at Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center, LLC in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coconut Grove, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.