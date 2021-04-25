Dr. Roberto Miki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Miki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Miki, MD
Dr. Roberto Miki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Miki works at
Dr. Miki's Office Locations
Palmetto Bay9765 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 308-0210
Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center9035 SW 72nd St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 308-0210Monday9:00am - 2:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Roger Khouri Practice1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 410, Coconut Grove, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Miki for two medical issues. He is the epitome of a great doctor in all areas. I was treated by Dr. Miki at Baptist Hospital for a dog bite on my right hand and presently at his office for a wrist fracture. He is such a talented professional in his field with an extremely pleasant down to earth personality. Each time my treatment given has been exceptional. I am unable to praise him enough in relaying my appreciation of Dr. Miki in receiving the best care available in medical expertise. Thank you for healing me twice.
About Dr. Roberto Miki, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miki works at
Dr. Miki has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Miki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.