Dr. Roberto Miki, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roberto Miki, MD

Dr. Roberto Miki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Miki works at Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center, LLC in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coconut Grove, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Bay
    9765 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 308-0210
  2. 2
    Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center
    9035 SW 72nd St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 308-0210
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Roger Khouri Practice
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 410, Coconut Grove, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miki?

    Apr 25, 2021
    I have been treated by Dr. Miki for two medical issues. He is the epitome of a great doctor in all areas. I was treated by Dr. Miki at Baptist Hospital for a dog bite on my right hand and presently at his office for a wrist fracture. He is such a talented professional in his field with an extremely pleasant down to earth personality. Each time my treatment given has been exceptional. I am unable to praise him enough in relaying my appreciation of Dr. Miki in receiving the best care available in medical expertise. Thank you for healing me twice.
    A Franquiz Ruiz — Apr 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roberto Miki, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720286529
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
