Overview of Dr. Roberto Narvaez, MD

Dr. Roberto Narvaez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Narvaez works at Digestive and Liver Disease Center of San Antonio Pllc in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.