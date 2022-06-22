Overview

Dr. Roberto Negronmarrero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Negronmarrero works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.