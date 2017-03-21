Dr. Roberto Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Nieto, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Nieto, MD
Dr. Roberto Nieto, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Nieto works at
Dr. Nieto's Office Locations
Methodist Neurology Associates2800 E Broad St Ste 504, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 242-8930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Neto is an outstanding Nuerologist. He interfaces with me on a personal level. I highly recommend Dr. Roberto Nieto if you want an MD that you can stake your life on. --Mark DeMent Arlington, Texas
About Dr. Roberto Nieto, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1750430419
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of New Mexico School Of Med
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieto works at
Dr. Nieto speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieto.
