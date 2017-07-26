See All Psychiatrists in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (32)
Map Pin Small Watkinsville, GA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD

Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Norniella works at Eastern Atlanta Behavioral Health in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Bogart, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Norniella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tjma Inc.
    1592 Mars Hill Rd Ste B, Watkinsville, GA 30677 (706) 705-1687
  2. 2
    Eastern Atlanta Behavioral Health
    1353 Jennings Ml Rd Ste C, Bogart, GA 30622 (706) 357-5467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487609830
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pureto Rico Sch Med
    Internship
    • Univ Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norniella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norniella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norniella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norniella has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norniella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Norniella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norniella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norniella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norniella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

