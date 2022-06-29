Overview

Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.