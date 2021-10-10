Dr. Roberto Palma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Palma, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Palma, MD
Dr. Roberto Palma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Palma works at
Dr. Palma's Office Locations
-
1
Sunrise Intracoastal Plastic Surgery Center910 NE 26TH AVE, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 565-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palma?
Dr Palma whether surgery or fillers always makes me look good and natural Many people I know have asked who I go to and happily used him Cannot imagine a better cosmetic surgeon than dr Palma
About Dr. Roberto Palma, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285622969
Education & Certifications
- U Calgary
- Stanford University
- U C S F Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palma accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palma works at
Dr. Palma speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.