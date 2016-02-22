Dr. Pancorbo-Calzada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Pancorbo-Calzada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roberto Pancorbo-Calzada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Bond Clinic PA199 Avenue B Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pancorbo-Calzada?
I love Dr. Pancorbo; he's always been very patient with answering my questions and doesn't make me feel rushed at all. He's the 3rd rheumatologist I've seen in the area, and he is by far the best. I came to his office very sick and he discussed his plan for treatment throughout the year and followed through with it. He's very kind and soft-spoken and I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a rheumatologist in the area!
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730293911
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
