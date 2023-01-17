Overview of Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD

Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.



Dr. Pedraza works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.