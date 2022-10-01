Dr. Roberto Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Pineda, MD
Dr. Roberto Pineda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Boston Office243 Charles St Fl 1, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had cataract surgery from him and see him yearly to monitor my other small cataract and I trust his opinion and expertise and value his time he spends with each patient .I feel lucky to be his patient !
About Dr. Roberto Pineda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508856055
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Hennepin County Med Center|Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
