Overview of Dr. Roberto Pineda, MD

Dr. Roberto Pineda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Pineda works at MASS EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Keratoconus and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.