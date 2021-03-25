Dr. Roberto Ponce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Ponce, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Ponce, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of Salamanca and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Ponce works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Brownsville2449 Boca Chica Blvd Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 253-0402
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ponce?
It was a great experience and very relaxing
About Dr. Roberto Ponce, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1174529291
Education & Certifications
- VA Hospital
- VA Hospitals
- Worcester City Hospital
- University Of Salamanca
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponce has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ponce speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.