Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD

Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Prieto works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prieto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso
    4801 Alberta Ave Ste 200A, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5200
  2. 2
    Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso
    2000 Transmountain Rd, El Paso, TX 79911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2016
    He is very profesional dealing with customers. In my case he explained in detail what was found in my body tumor, he gave me all alternatives for my situations. He never manipulated me to have the Chemo. He always behave very professional and an always listen to what I said to him. For my experience dealing with doctors, he was the most profesional doctor I have ever met.
    Angelo Ramos in Lake Suzy, FL — Jun 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD
    About Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942294608
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prieto works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prieto’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

