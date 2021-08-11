Overview

Dr. Roberto Prieto-Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Prieto-Harris works at Obstetrcs and Gynecology Center in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.