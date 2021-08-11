Dr. Roberto Prieto-Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto-Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Prieto-Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roberto Prieto-Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Obstetrcs and Gynecology Center4113 Crosspoint Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 627-0817
Obstetrics and Gynecology Center4217 N McColl Rd Ste 700, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 627-0817
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
Great Doctor!!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578777181
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
Dr. Prieto-Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto-Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto-Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto-Harris has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto-Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prieto-Harris speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto-Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto-Harris.
