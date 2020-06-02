See All Podiatrists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Port Charlotte, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM

Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Puente works at Harbor Foot & Leg Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Puente's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor Foot & Leg Specialists
    21300 Gertrude Ave Ste 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8202
    Monday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2020
    My first visit with Dr. Puente was to treat a broken bone in my foot; the second visit was due to an ankle injury. In both cases Dr. Puente was so helpful in explaining the damage, treatment and prognosis. He reviewed the X-rays so I fully understood what was happening. Dr. Puente was patient and gentle and made sure I had all the information I needed for a full recovery.
    Lucille Acken — Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM
    About Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710013818
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kendall Regional Medical Center|Plantation General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puente has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puente works at Harbor Foot & Leg Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Puente’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

