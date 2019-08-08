Dr. Roberto Rende, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Rende, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4546
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor who thinks outside the box. My left eye had pressure 4x the normal range. Very unusual, especially for my age. He acted quickly and confidently, and saved the vision in my left eye. I will be forever grateful. Thank you!
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1235224973
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Rende has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rende accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rende speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rende. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rende.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rende, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rende appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.