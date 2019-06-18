Overview of Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD

Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Rey Dios works at Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.