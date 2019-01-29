Overview of Dr. Roberto Robinson, MD

Dr. Roberto Robinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Prominis Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.