Dr. Roberto Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Robles, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Robles, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their fellowship with U NM
Dr. Robles works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute of Brownsville213 HEART DR, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 504-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robles?
I have been seeing Dr. Robles for quite a few years and he is always direct and to the point. Very efficient but needs to spend less time looking at his computer screens and more time examining the patient. Depends too much on his PA's and nurses.
About Dr. Roberto Robles, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1588659890
Education & Certifications
- U NM
- Mt Sinai/Bronx Va Hosps
- St Josephs Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robles works at
Dr. Robles has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.