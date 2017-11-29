Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, DPM
Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Westlakes Health Center8303 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227 Directions (210) 674-6130
- 2 1715 McCullough Ave Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 732-3668
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 732-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
2013 - When previous doctors could not or would not identify my foot issue stating “there was nothing wrong” Dr Rodriguez identify the issue as PTTD. Excellent doctor. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1336348747
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
