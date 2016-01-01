Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Main Line Cardiothoracic Surgeons100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 280, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Harvard University
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
