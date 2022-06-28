Dr. Roberto Roizenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roizenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Roizenblatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
South Coast Retina Center4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 984-7024
South Coast Retina Center7677 Center Ave Ste 403, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 657-7809
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He always listened , explained things well and was reassuring.. I saw him in Long Beach and the office was well run. Staff helpful.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
