Overview of Dr. Roberto Roizenblatt, MD

Dr. Roberto Roizenblatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Roizenblatt works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.