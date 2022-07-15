Dr. Roberto Rupcich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupcich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Rupcich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Rupcich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Rupcich works at
Locations
WakeMed Physician Practices Primary Care- Brier Creek8001 T W Alexander Dr Ste 216, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 350-0953Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rupcich?
Just met Dr. Rupcich the other day and was most impressed with his demeanor, knowledge and availability (only waited 10 mins max which is 'grease lightning' in today's world). I was also pleased w/ the WakeMed Brier Creek facility (including the lab downstairs which I also visited), the reception staff and very friendly and helpful nurse/PA. My wife is also in the market for a new PCP and have recommended Dr. Rupcich to her!
About Dr. Roberto Rupcich, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811342645
Education & Certifications
- Unc Hospitals At Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupcich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupcich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupcich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupcich works at
Dr. Rupcich speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupcich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupcich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupcich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupcich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.