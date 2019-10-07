Overview of Dr. Roberto Saez, MD

Dr. Roberto Saez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Saez works at Mercy Clnc Prmry Cr J Street in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.