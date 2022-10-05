Dr. Roberto Salvatori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Salvatori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Salvatori, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Rome.
They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1830 E Monument St Ste 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3922
- 2 601 N Caroline St Ste 7C, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-9270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salvatori?
Dr Salvatori has been one of my Dr's for 11 years. I count him a dear friend as well as a great knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Roberto Salvatori, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1063444529
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp / Cornell U|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Montefiore MC
- Montefiore MC
- U Rome
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvatori has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvatori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvatori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvatori has seen patients for Female Infertility, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvatori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salvatori speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvatori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvatori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvatori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.