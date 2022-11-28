Dr. Roberto Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Sanchez, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Sanchez, MD
Dr. Roberto Sanchez, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 364-2110
Roberto E Sanchez Practice1414 NW 107th Ave Ste 315, Sweetwater, FL 33172 Directions (305) 456-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez has been for me an angel that God sent me. He is caring, professional and friendly with his patients. His work team are also helpful and very attentive.
About Dr. Roberto Sanchez, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1801844717
Education & Certifications
- SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
