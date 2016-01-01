See All Psychiatrists in Palmetto Bay, FL
Dr. Roberto Sanchez Ortega, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Palmetto Bay, FL
Overview of Dr. Roberto Sanchez Ortega, MD

Dr. Roberto Sanchez Ortega, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. 

Dr. Sanchez Ortega works at John A May MD in Palmetto Bay, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanchez Ortega's Office Locations

    John A May MD
    9745 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 701-2401
    • Ambetter

    About Dr. Roberto Sanchez Ortega, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205248234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Psychiatry
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

