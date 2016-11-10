Overview of Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD

Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Francisco Marroquin University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Secaira works at Office in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.