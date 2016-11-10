Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Secaira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD
Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Francisco Marroquin University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Secaira works at
Dr. Secaira's Office Locations
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates St. Joseph1802 Yakima 304 307 302 304 307 Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Good personality and willing to sit and listen to you. Is concerned about you and has tests done to see if you are doing well. Reviews your life style and physical exercise. I am impressed that he has a plan for me. EKG this year and stress test every three years. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Fitzgerald Mercy
- Francisco Marroquin University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
