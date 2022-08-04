Dr. Roberto Selonk Buechele, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selonk Buechele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Selonk Buechele, DMD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Selonk Buechele, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Selonk Buechele works at
Locations
-
1
Killian Road Dental Care460 Killian Rd Ste 1, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 836-3563Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selonk Buechele?
Wonderful
About Dr. Roberto Selonk Buechele, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1417558057
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selonk Buechele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Selonk Buechele using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Selonk Buechele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selonk Buechele works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Selonk Buechele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selonk Buechele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selonk Buechele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selonk Buechele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.