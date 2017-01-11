Dr. Roberto Sozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Sozzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Sozzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Sozzi works at
Locations
-
1
Mrh Medical Group Inc.8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-7690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sozzi?
Dr. Sozzi has great bedside manners. He's caring and compassionate. He' said an awesome doctor. Very understanding too. The staff very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Roberto Sozzi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1326160128
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sozzi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sozzi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.