Dr. Roberto Torres-Aguiar, MD
Dr. Roberto Torres-Aguiar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Universitat Autonoma De Barcelona - Catalunya Spain and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Florida Cardiology483 N Semoran Blvd Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 584-8391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clermont255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 101, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 574-6912Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lifetime Family Physicians14501 GATORLAND DR, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 794-5248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Dr Torres is an exceptional doctor with a excellent support staff. Five Stars. We received great medical care for our loved one. Dr Torres has much to offer in terms of 43+years of experience, great patient bedside manner, professionalism, caring stride, awesome staff.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Catalan and Spanish
- Baylor University|Texa Heart Institute - St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital Baylor - Houston Texas|Texas A &amp;amp; M University / Main Campus
- Yale University|Yale University Health System - Norwalk Hospital - New Haven CT
- Lutheran Medical Center - New York NY|Martin Luther University / Faculty of Medicine
- Universitat Autonoma De Barcelona - Catalunya Spain
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
