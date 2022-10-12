Overview

Dr. Roberto Torres-Aguiar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Universitat Autonoma De Barcelona - Catalunya Spain and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Torres-Aguiar works at Florida Cardiology in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.