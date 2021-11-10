See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD

Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.

Dr. Trevino Jr works at San Antonio Lung Center Pllc in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trevino Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Lung Center Pllc
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste 428, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-2229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528171451
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
