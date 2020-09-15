Dr. Roberto Tuchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Tuchman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Mch Specialist2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-6200
We had a telehealth appointment with Dr. Tuchman, he was great. Patient and attentive. He took his time listening to our concerns. We were happy the evaluation went so well, considering it was done via telehealth, he was still able to evaluate and determine a diagnosis. He was honest, informative and kind. We finished the appointment equipped with all the information we needed to move forward.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518987676
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Tuchman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuchman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuchman speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuchman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuchman.
