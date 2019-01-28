Dr. Roberto Warman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Warman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Warman, MD
Dr. Roberto Warman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La Salle U Mex Sch Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Warman's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 103, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8390Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8390Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I have complete trust in his knowledge and experience. My daughter has been a patient for years. She has been doing well under his care. He recently also gave me medical advice about my other daughter's vision issues. This made me feel at ease about the measures we're taking. So great to deal with someone who has experience and cares.
About Dr. Roberto Warman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972541662
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- La Salle U Mex Sch Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Warman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Warman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warman.
