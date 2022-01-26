See All Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Roberto Wayhs, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roberto Wayhs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Santa Catarina and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Wayhs works at Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Charlton
    3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 202, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 283-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericarditis
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericarditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2022
    I am trying to make a appointment but the phone number is disconnected
    — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Roberto Wayhs, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760430458
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ill College Med
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • Universidade Federal De Santa Catarina
    • Interventional Cardiology
