Dr. Roberto Wayhs, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Wayhs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Santa Catarina and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Charlton3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 202, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 283-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
About Dr. Roberto Wayhs, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760430458
Education & Certifications
- University Ill College Med
- North Shore University Hospital
- Universidade Federal De Santa Catarina
- Interventional Cardiology
