Super Profile

Dr. Robi Maamari, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robi Maamari, MD

Dr. Robi Maamari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of California Irvine School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Maamari works at Washington University Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maamari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University Eye Center
    4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3937
  2. 2
    Washington University Eye Center - Barnes-Jewish West County
    10 Barnes West Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Bell's Palsy
Chalazion
Stye
Bell's Palsy
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robi Maamari, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124438064
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California Irvine School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robi Maamari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maamari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maamari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maamari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maamari works at Washington University Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Maamari’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maamari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maamari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maamari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maamari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

