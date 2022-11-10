Overview

Dr. Robin Abdelmalik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Abdelmalik works at Temecula Center for Cardiac Care in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.