Dr. Robin Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Altman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Locations
- 1 560 Van Reed Rd Ste 201A, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 372-1901
Concern Professional Services for Children Youth & Families1120 Hobart Ave Ste C, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 371-8035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
extremely accomidating for appointment times, polite and kind and more than willing to help in any way possible.
About Dr. Robin Altman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851421119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Psychiatry
