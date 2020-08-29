Dr. Robin Baradarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baradarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Baradarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Baradarian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University, School Of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Locations
Greater New York Endoscopy Surgical Center2211 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 368-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy done with Dr. Baradarian. Everyone in the center where the procedure took place was magnificent and compassionate. The staff from the people at the front desk to the nurse's who prep you for the procedure TREATED me with the utmost respect and dignity. I would recommend this doctor and colonoscopy center highly. Dr. Baradarian is professional, courteous, friendly, compassionate, and most of all treats me with RESPECT.
About Dr. Robin Baradarian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1104841931
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center, Gastroenterology
- Maimonides Medical Center, Internal Medicine
- St. George's University, School Of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baradarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baradarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baradarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baradarian works at
Dr. Baradarian has seen patients for Indigestion, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baradarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baradarian speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Baradarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baradarian.
