Dr. Robin Bhasin, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robin Bhasin, MD

Dr. Robin Bhasin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Springs, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhasin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5703 Red Bug Lake Rd Pmb 341, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 207-0174
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Orlando
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 207-0172
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    5728 Major Blvd Ste 603, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 941-8632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Anemia
Hypokalemia
Pneumonia
Anemia
Hypokalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 26, 2018
Dr. Bhasin cared for my husband in Central Florida Regional Hospital for 12 days in March, 2018. He was very kind, efficient and professional. He took the time to listen to my husband's complaints and fears and made sound judgements and helped us through a very critical period, while we had been visiting Florida and were from out-of- state. I would highly recommend Dr. Bhasin and as a nurse, would entrust (and did!) family members to his care.
Leonia — Mar 26, 2018
About Dr. Robin Bhasin, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841502333
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhasin has seen patients for Pneumonia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

