Overview of Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD

Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Bhavsar works at CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.