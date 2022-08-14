See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Blackstone works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
  2. 2
    HonorHealth Bariatric Center
    10210 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 882-7460
  3. 3
    Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics Banner University Medical Center
    1300 N 12th St Ste 612, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3050
  4. 4
    Robin P. Blackstone, MD, FACS, Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics, Banner University Medical Center
    1441 N 12th St Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2022
    I had bariatric surgery with Dr. Blackstone in 2005. Having the surgery, I am convinced, has added years to my life and good health. After the surgery and weight loss, I regained the energy and vitality of a much younger person. Her patients are guided through to success by treating the whole person and showing her patients a life style that will help them accomplish their goals for the weight loss , regained health, and extended longevity. I highly recommend Dr. Blackstone if you are or might consider this route to regain your youthful vitality.
    Sylvia B. — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720099401
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blackstone has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackstone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

