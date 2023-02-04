Dr. Robin Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Brody, MD
Overview of Dr. Robin Brody, MD
Dr. Robin Brody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Brody's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great and well recommend it my friends to come to see Dr B.
About Dr. Robin Brody, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mangat Plastic Surgery Center
- SUNY-HSC at Brooklyn
- Suny-Hsc Brooklyn
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.